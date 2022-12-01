American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,300 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 862,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

