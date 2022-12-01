AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the October 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Up 1.7 %

ANPC stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

