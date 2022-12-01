American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 725,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.15.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,599.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy acquired 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit bought 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,599.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 36,023 shares of company stock worth $324,676 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

