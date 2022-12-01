Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Update

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aravive Trading Down 1.5 %

About Aravive

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

