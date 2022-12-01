Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBGW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aequi Acquisition Price Performance

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

