Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 33,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arrival Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Arrival has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Get Arrival alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrival

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arrival by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Arrival by 105.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter worth $270,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrival Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVL. Cowen dropped their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.