Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $92,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 70.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $319,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

