Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ARBK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

