Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Declines By 48.7%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

