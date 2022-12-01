Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Abri SPAC I Price Performance

Shares of ASPAW opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Abri SPAC I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.