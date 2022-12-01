Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 3.5 %

ARKR opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 31.4% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading

