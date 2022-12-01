Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $131.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.55.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
SPG stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
