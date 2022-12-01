AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,676 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

