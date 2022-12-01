Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 839,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.44 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.