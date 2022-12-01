AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

