Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $159.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of BMO opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

