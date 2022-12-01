American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $5.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.65 on Friday. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

