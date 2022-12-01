AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

