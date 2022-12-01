Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $29.90

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

JRVR opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $899.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.58%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

