Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $29.90

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at James River Group
In other news, Director Kirstin Gould purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at $221,026.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
James River Group Trading Up 4.1 %
JRVR opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. James River Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $899.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.58%.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.
