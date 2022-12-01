Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after buying an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:HT opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

