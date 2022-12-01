Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $97.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.93.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

