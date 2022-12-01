Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $97.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.93.
HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Hub Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
