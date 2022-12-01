Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.50 ($2.73).

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.