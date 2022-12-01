AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

