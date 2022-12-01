BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,060 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in H World Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

H World Group stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

