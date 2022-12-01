T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $208.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

