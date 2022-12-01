BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 31,805 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corning by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

