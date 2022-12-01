Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $282,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

