Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 22,943 Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. On average, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.