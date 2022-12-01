Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after buying an additional 556,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $130.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.