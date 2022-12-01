Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

MCRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

