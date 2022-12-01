Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,617 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 734,024 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,271,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

