Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 304,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.