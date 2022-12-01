Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

