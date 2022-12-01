Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223,602 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 342.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 95,216 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 97.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 134,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.