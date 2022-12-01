Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 51.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 439,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,335,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202 in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

