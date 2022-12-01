Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $77.74 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,107,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $143,521 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.



