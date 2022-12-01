Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Holdings Decreased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.3 %

ACET opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio

A number of brokerages have commented on ACET. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Read More

