Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stake Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $13,994,073. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.95. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

