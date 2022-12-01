Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 80.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of KURA opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

