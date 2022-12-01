Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 216,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.
FATE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
