Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $584.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

