Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in uniQure by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in uniQure by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 90,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

uniQure Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.