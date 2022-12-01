Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.82. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

