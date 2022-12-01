Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $18,549,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

