FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.38% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 51.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

