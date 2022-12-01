Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) Senior Officer Sells C$24,470.22 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) Senior Officer John W. Rozelle sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$24,470.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 455,513 shares in the company, valued at C$342,768.98.

John W. Rozelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, John W. Rozelle sold 722 shares of Vista Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$539.98.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, John W. Rozelle sold 259 shares of Vista Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$194.06.

On Monday, November 21st, John W. Rozelle sold 2,201 shares of Vista Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$1,636.88.

On Tuesday, November 15th, John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of Vista Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$15,428.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, John W. Rozelle sold 71,403 shares of Vista Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,549.39.

VGZ opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vista Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$92.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

Vista Gold ( TSE:VGZ Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

