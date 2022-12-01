David H. Devilliers III Sells 400 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $23,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $60.90 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.11 million, a P/E ratio of 468.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FRP by 8.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

