Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Lowered to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal dropped their price objective on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$80.00.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$66.74 on Monday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$51.99 and a twelve month high of C$72.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$774.65 million and a PE ratio of 56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Calian Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

