SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
