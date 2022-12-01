StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.24. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.